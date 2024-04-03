The fundraising for the 2nd International Legion is over. Congratulations to the auction winner! Together we have raised 100 000 UAH for FPV drones!

On March 22, we, together with BF «UMAS» , as part of our «Retribution Auction» initiative, launched another fundraising and auction for FPV drones for soldiers 2nd International Defense Legion of Ukraine. Today we are pleased to announce that we have raised the amount we expected and closed the fundraising for 2nd International Defense Legion of Ukraine.

It was raised 100 027 UAH!

We will publish a detailed report with photos when we deliver «birds» to the guys. Thank you all, together we are strong!

We are also happy to congratulate the winner of the auction. This is not the first time Mr. Oleksiy has become the winner of our auctions, so in addition to congratulating him, we would like to thank him for his constant and significant support of our initiative!