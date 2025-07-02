The funniest moment of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was «random improvisation» actors

In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, one of the funniest moments was created by accident, when the voice actors were just waiting.

We’re talking about the scene between Monoco and Verso, where they take turns repeating «good» in different intonations to each other. It takes place after the characters have just rescued Noko, and are sitting around the campfire digesting the events. During the conversation, Verso tries to convince Monoco to stay, and then the moment begins.

«I think one of my favorite parts is there’s a scene between Monoco and Verso, and Verso is trying to convince Monoco to join the team», — said head writer Jennifer Svedberg-Yen. «These are moments of truth. That moment of improv, to me, is the moment of true camaraderie. The friendship, that dynamic, is real.

The game’s director Guillaume Broche says that the voice actors were supposed to wait for Charlotte to say her line. But they decided to «buy some time» do something interesting.

«It was so dumb, but so cool. Now I think it’s one of the most iconic Monoco moments», — the director adds.

Fans loved the scene because of the way it revealed the characters’ relationships. This improvisation is not surprising, as Sandfall is a young studio that was working on its first project. Among them the most experienced was a former Ubisoft developer.

The scene with Monoco and Verso begins around 01:22

In addition, the studio has recently crossed the 3.3 million mark for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and spoke about the potential sequel. If it does work out, then Japanese players will have to come up with another name.

Source: Games Radar