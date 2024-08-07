The future is already here: Figure AI has developed a humanoid robot for production and everyday life

The California-based company Figure has unveiled the second generation of its robot, designed for production lines and future use at home.

Founded in 2022 by entrepreneur Brett Adcock, Figure has made significant progress in the development of humanoid robots. The company recently announced its new F.02 model, which is the result of a complete redesign of both hardware and software.

Figure’s engineers have improved the robot’s artificial intelligence, computer vision, battery, electronics, sensors, and drives. One of the key innovations was the integration of microphones and speakers that allow F.02 to have conversations with people using special AI models developed in collaboration with OpenAI.

The new robot is equipped with six RGB cameras that provide its computer vision system. Two of the cameras are located on the robot’s animated face, and the rest are on the body. This allows F.02 to better navigate in space and make decisions based on visual information.

Compared to the previous model, F.02 has three times more computing power, which enables it to perform complex AI tasks offline. The appearance of the robot is impressive: the fabric cover and internal wiring give it a stylish look in the color «dark metallic».

The developers paid special attention to the mobility of F.02. The robot’s shoulder joints have a torque of 50 Nm and a range of motion of 148 degrees. The knee and hip joints are even more powerful at —150 Nm, with a range of motion of 135 and 195 degrees, respectively.

The new «arm» humanoid has 16 degrees of freedom and is capable of lifting up to 25 kg. The design is as close to human as possible: four fingers with an opposable thumb, each equipped with an integrated sensor unit and motor. The wrist of the F.02 robot was designed to accurately reproduce the range of motion of the human hand.

The power supply is provided by a 2.25 kWh battery located in the torso, which is 50% higher than the previous version.