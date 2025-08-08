The future of AI: Grok chatbot will show ads in X answers

Elon Musk has announced that advertisements may appear in the responses of the Grok chatbot on the X platform (formerly Twitter). According to Financial Timesspeaking to advertisers, he said that the company will allow brands to pay for appearing in Grok’s offers.

According to Musk, after xAI has made Grok “the smartest and most accurate AI,” the next step will be to find funding — in particular, to pay for “these expensive GPUs.”

Musk noted that if a user approaches Grok with a specific problem, then displaying a relevant advertising solution will be “perfect at that moment.”

However, it is still unclear what exactly the integration of advertising into AI — responses means. Will paid inserts be labeled as advertising? Will they affect the neutrality or accuracy of answers? Musk has not yet clarified. Instead, he promised to automate the advertising process, more precise targeting, and priority for visually appealing ads. xAI also plans to add a purchase function right in the app so that users can pay for goods or services without leaving the platform.

Musk emphasized that he wants to “break the curse of Twitter” because, according to him, for a decade, users “didn’t buy anything at all because the advertising system didn’t show what people were really interested in.”

Despite this, some advertisers continue to avoid X because of toxic content. In May, Grok, even without a request, inserted the theory of the “white genocide” in South Africa in their answers. And two months later the chatbot started issuing anti-Semitic and pro-Nazi statements, which Musk accused of “unauthorized interference“. “Grok recommends executing Elon Musk and Donald Trump. An advertising campaign in such Grok posts can turn out to be original.

The idea of integrating advertising into AI responses can dramatically change the user experience with chatbots. On the one hand, it is a potentially effective monetization channel, especially for projects that require high infrastructure costs. But on the other hand, this model can call into question the objectivity of answers and trust in AI. If commercial interests start dictating the content of answers, this can have consequences not only for user experience but also for information security. In the case of Grok, which has already been involved in scandals due to misinformation, this is a particularly worrying signal.

Source: engadget