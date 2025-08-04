The future of portable consoles: AMD Z2 Extreme outperforms Core Ultra 7 258V in gaming

The AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme mobile processor has managed to outperform the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V in modern gaming benchmarks. The advantage at a TDP level of 17 W was 8.5%, and when increased to 30 W, it dropped to 6%.

According to a well-known HXL insider, there has recently been a direct clash between flagship portable consoles equipped with processors from two competitors: MSI Claw A8 and MSI Claw 8 AI+. The first one is equipped with AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor, and the second one is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 258V.

AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme@17W (MSI Claw A8)

vs

Intel Core Ultra 7 258V@17W (MSI Claw 8 AI+)https://t.co/dN3oqGzzCX pic.twitter.com/JNmPJHCkjs — HXL (@9550pro) August 3, 2025

Ryzen Z2 Extreme has 8 Zen 5 cores with SMT support. Three of them are high-performance, and the rest are energy efficient. The frequency of the fastest can reach 5 GHz. The built-in graphics of the processor is based on the RDNA 3.5 architecture and has 16 executive units. The TDP of the chip is claimed to be in the range from 15 W to 35 W.

The Intel Core Ultra 7 258V is also a hybrid CPU, but with four P-core and four E-core, without support for hyper-threading. The maximum operating frequency is — 4.8 GHz. Its built-in graphics are based on Intel Arc architecture and operate on eight Xe cores. The total TDP of the processor can vary from 8 W to 37 W.

So, with a 17-watt TDP, which is considered optimal for performance per watt, the AMD chip demonstrated an 8.5% higher average frame rate and a noticeably better 0.1% Low. With an increase in TDP to 30W, Intel’s processor managed to reduce the gap to 6%. It seems that the optimal power consumption range for the Ryzen Z2 Extreme is up to 20 watts, and further increases in power consumption do not provide a significant performance boost.

It should also be noted that the TDP levels of both chips during testing could differ from each other. The reason is that the AMD chip worked with the RAM soldered separately on the PCB, while the Intel processor has the RAM “packed” directly into the CPU case. That is, the actual power consumption of Ryzen Z2 Extreme could be slightly higher.

The leak also mentions a test comparison of the Ryzen Z2 Extreme with its predecessor Z1 Extreme, which revealed the advantage of the new generation by up to 80%. And finally, it is noted that Intel Core Ultra 7 258V has better performance in maximum power saving mode.

Approximate prices for both models of portable consoles are in the same range — from $900 to $1,000. However, in terms of performance, AMD’s solution still looks like a more attractive purchase, especially for those who expect comfortable and smooth gameplay.

Source: Tom’s Hardware