The Galaxy Ring will be available in 8 sizes, will work up to 9 days and will have a Lost Mode for searching

It seems that the Samsung Galaxy Ring smart ring will be launched soon. This is evidenced by the certification of the device by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The documentation also revealed some characteristics and information about the ring.

The FCC database indicates different sizes of the ring, ranging from 5 to 12, and each size is assigned its own model number: SM-Q503, SM-Q502, SM-Q501, SM-Q500, SM-Q509, SM-Q508, SM-Q507, SM-Q506, SM-Q505. The largest devices will receive a 22.5 mAh battery. For the 8- to 11-size versions, the battery capacity will be 18.5 mAh, and the smallest modules will have a 17 mAh battery. According to preliminary assumptions, the smart ring can operate for up to 9 days without recharging.

Galaxy Ring is positioned as a health monitor that will help the user monitor their heart and blood flow using a built-in ECG and other relevant sensors.

Judging by the analysis of the Samsung Find app code, the smart ring will have a Lost mode. This feature will allow you to quickly find a lost device. After activating this mode, the indicator built into the Galaxy Ring will start blinking in the app. The app will notify the user if the indicator is blinking or if the connection cannot be established to activate the indicator.

Device price is expected in the range of $300-350. To work with the smart ring, you may additionally need to subscribe to Samsung Health for $10 per month. But it is not yet confirmed whether the subscription is required to use Galaxy Ring or not.

The new health product is expected to appear along with other important announcements such as the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, and Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra at Galaxy Unpacked in a few weeks. The FCC documentation shows the Samsung Galaxy Ring in black color. Gold and silver versions were also shown at MWC.

Source: wccftech, neowin