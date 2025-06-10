«The gateway to hell» In Turkmenistan, fires go out after 50 years of burning

According to scientists, one of the most famous locations in Turkmenistan — the gas crater «Gate to Hell» has begun to fade away after more than 50 years of continuous burning.

The Darvaza gas crater, located in the Karakum desert, consumes millions of cubic meters of gas annually. The crater is 70 meters wide and almost 30.5 meters deep. The temperature in it reaches almost 1 thousand degrees Celsius.

Turkmen authorities have repeatedly called for an end to further burning and loss of natural gas. However, on June 5, researchers from the state gas company «Turkmengaz» reported that the flames in the Darvaza crater were beginning to die down. The research team stated, that the decrease in flame activity is due to the fact that most of the fuel gas in the crater is almost exhausted.

Turkmen officials confirm that the flames have significantly decreased in intensity and are now barely a third of their original size. According to Irina Lurieva, director of «Turkmengaz», the fire has shrunk by almost three times. She emphasized, that recent engineering efforts have focused on drilling numerous containment wells around the facility to capture methane before it will be released into the atmosphere.

«In the past, the huge blaze from the fire could be seen from several kilometers away, hence the name «Gate to Hell Today, there is only a weak combustion source», — adds Lurieva.

Although the exact origin of the huge sinkhole remains a matter of debate, it is believed to have formed in 1971 when a group of Soviet geologists accidentally drilled a well and discovered an underground gas pocket. They then set it on fire to prevent the spread of toxic gases in the air, seeking to avoid a potential environmental disaster that could have poisoned local residents. They expected the fire to go out within a few weeks. Meanwhile, the flames have been raging continuously for 54 years. The crater itself has become one of the most popular tourist destinations in Turkmenistan, with at least 10,000 tourists visiting it annually. Turkmenistan is believed to have the fourth largest natural gas reserves in the world, estimated to exceed 50 trillion cubic meters.

Source: Interesting Engineering