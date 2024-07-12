The giant digital «Sphere» in Las Vegas uses 150 Nvidia graphics cards to display 16K images

Recently, we talked about some of the technical characteristics huge spherical LED screen Sphere in Las Vegas. And now Nvidia has shared additional information about the hardware graphics resources that enable the giant high-resolution screen.

The Sphere has a surface area of 580,000 square feet (53884 m2), and the inside is 160,000 square feet (14865 m2). Both the indoor and outdoor screens support 16K video output. They each rely on a set of 27 nodes, each delivering 4K streaming via Hitachi Vantara software.

Nvidia characterizes the display as 16x16K. The internal screen is described as triple-layer, which probably means that three LEDs power each pixel of the screen. Such multi-layered displays increase the brightness of the pixels, significantly saving power, which is a significant need for a screen of nearly 4 acres. The 16K triple-layer screen can display information at a maximum speed of 60 frames per second and a latency of 5ms or less.

The screen contains 1.2 million programmable LED dots, each containing 48 individual diodes. All of them work together to form the required image. To process graphic information, server computers based on 150 Nvidia RTX A6000 accelerators are used. The infrastructure and software for these servers is provided by Hitachi Vantara. All 27 nodes used in Sphere contain 4 PB (1 PB = 1024 TB) of flash memory with a data transfer rate of 400 GB/s.

Nvidia and Hitachi Vantara are responsible for the network connectivity of Sphere’s display nodes, hardware, and connectivity of Sphere to Sphere Studios in Burbank, California, where content is created for Sphere.

Sphere Studios in Burbank has a quarter-scale interior of Sphere for testing purposes. The studio uses Nvidia A40 data center GPUs to create content. The creative process also uses the Big Sky camera, which captures uncompressed 18K images at 120 fps on a 77.5×75.6 mm sensor and customized «fisheye» lenses. Big Sky fills a 32TB drive in 17 minutes when recording at 60fps and achieves a data transfer rate of 60GB/s when uploading images to external storage devices.

Source: tomshardware