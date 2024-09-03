The Government announced a Unified Platform for Housing and Utility Services with an electronic cabinet and integration with other systems

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has launched a pilot project of the Unified Platform for Housing and Utility Services. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting on September 3.

The Cabinet of Ministers says that the launch of this platform is an important step towards streamlining housing and communal services. Denys Shmyhal says that it will automate relevant processes, provide accessible and convenient services, improve customer accounting, and allow for better control over the quality of services. The project also envisages the creation of an electronic office for consumers of housing and communal services.

«Users will have an electronic account and will be able to get all the information about managers, service providers, prices and tariffs, the results of consideration of their requests, and will be able to conclude or terminate the contract online», – added Denys Shmyhal.

At the same time, the new platform will be integrated with other existing information systems to ensure seamless data exchange.

According to Denys Shmyhal, the Cabinet of Ministers expects as many communities as possible to join the project.

Source: Judicial and legal newspaper