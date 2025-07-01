The Great Space Show — Netflix will be broadcast by NASA

NASA is teaming up with Netflix, a streaming service that will broadcast the agency’s space missions to millions of viewers around the world.

This summer, Netflix will begin broadcasting NASA space missions and other events to its audience of about 700 million people worldwide. Viewers will be able to watch rocket launches, astronauts’ spacewalks, reports from exciting missions, and enjoy fantastic views of the Earth from the ISS in real time.

«The National Aeronautics and Space Act of 1958 commits us to sharing the story of space exploration with the widest possible audience. Together, we are striving for a Golden Age of innovation and exploration, inspiring new generations from the comfort of their couch or the palm of their smartphones», — says Rebecca Sirmons, General Manager of NASA+.

NASA+ has been operating since 2023. It offers a variety of educational content: from live broadcasts from spacecraft to documentaries. In addition to the topics already listed, NASA+ also demonstrates spectacular space landscapes. The right to space content will remain non-exclusive — it will continue to be available without a subscription on the agency’s website and through the NASA app.

NASA aims to engage as many people as possible through video and audio content, social media, and live events. The goal is to convey the excitement of discovery, innovation and space exploration to a wide range of viewers.

We are have already written, NASA, together with the Australian National University, is testing the technology of high-speed laser communication between the Earth and the Moon. If the new technology successfully proves itself within the Artemis II mission, this will confirm that laser communication systems for deep space are ready for use.

Laser communications allow for 4K video transmission from the Moon to Earth and record-breaking data rates. Using infrared light, these systems can transmit high-quality video, clear voice, and other data to Earth over distances of hundreds of thousands of kilometers in just a few seconds. Mission Artemis II will be the first time astronauts will try laser communication from deep space.

Source: NASA