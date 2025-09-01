The Harry Potter series has brought back the actor of the original films to play the role of a Hogwarts teacher

HBO has revealed the names of new actors who will play in the Harry Potter series. One of them will reprise his “professor role” from the original Warner Bros. films.

Actor Warwick Davis will reprise his role as Professor Filius Flitwick, one of the characters he created in the Harry Potter films. He has also appeared on screen as the goblin Griphook from Gringotts Bank, but in the series he will be portrayed by Lee Hill.

Other newcomers to the Harry Potter cast

Sirin Saba — Pomona Sprout

Professor Sprout is the head of Hogwarts’ Department of Herbology. From the movies, she is best known for growing mandrakes, a screaming plant that can kill with its scream when it matures. During her time at school, Sprout lived in and was the head of the Hafelpaf dormitory. In the movies, she was played by Miriam Margolis.

Richard Durden — Cuthbert Binns

Professor Beans is a ghost and a part-time professor of the history of magic. He is known for his extremely boring teaching style. The character did not appear in the movies.

Breed Brennan — Madame Poppy Pomfrey

Madam Pomfrey is a Hogwarts nurse who, although known for her severity, supported students in their darkest and most difficult days. In the films, the character was played by Gemma Jones.

Elijah Oshin — Dean Thomas

Dean Thomas lives in the Gryffindor dormitory with Harry (Dominic McLaughlin), Hermione (Arabella Stanton), and Ron (Alistair Stout). The half-blood wizard spent many years of his life unaware that his father had magical powers. In the films, the character was played by Alfred Enoch.

Finn Stevens and William Nash — Vincent Kreb and Gregory Goyle

Crabbe and Goyle from Slytherin are always by Draco Malfoy’s (Loks Pratt) side, faithfully following his orders. Both are pureblood wizards and children of Death Eaters. In the movies, they were played by Jamie Waylett and Josh Herdman, respectively.

The rest of the cast includes John Lithgow (Dumbledore), Janet McTeer (Minerva McGonagall), the controversial Paapu Essiedu (Snape), Bertie Carvel (Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge), Johnny Flynn (Lucius Malfoy), and Bel Pauley and Daniel Rigby (Petunia and Vernon Dursley). Cast the role of Voldemort has already been chosen, but his identity is not to be disclosed until the release.

The Harry Potter series is a new adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s books as envisioned by HBO, for which at least 7 seasons are planned with “adherence to the book canon.” Filming of the first season is in full swing, and we have already saw Harry in the company of the Dursleys at the London Zoo, his journey to the Avenue de Diagon, accompanied by Hagrid (Nick Frost), as well as The Weasley family at King’s Cross station.

Mark Milod and Francesca Gardiner are the executive producers: the former will direct several episodes, and the latter wrote the script. The premiere of the first season of the Harry Potter series, which will consist of 8 episodes, is scheduled for 2027.

Source: Deadline