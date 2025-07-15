The «Harry Potter» series unveiled the first shot of the new Hagrid

HBO has unveiled the first look at the new Hagrid in the «Harry Potter» series, played by Nick Frost.

In J.K. Rowling’s books, Hagrid — is a Hogwarts forester and teacher of magical creature care, originally portrayed in the WB movie series by the late Robbie Coltrane.

«While I do recognize the challenge I have in front of me in terms of Robbie’s amazing play, I will not try to be» in any way, — Frost said in interview with Collider. «I will not try to do something “different”, I need to respect the topic, but there is room for small things within it».

Nick Frost is best known for his work with Simon Pegg in «A Zombie Called Shaun» and «E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial». Frost has also appeared in the Prime Video supernatural comedy series «Truth Seekers» and the live-action remake «How to tame a dragon».

Earlier we were presented with the first look at Harry Potter himself, who will be played by Dominic McLaughlin in the series. Together with Arabella Stanton (Hermione) and Alistair Stout (Ron), the young actor was cast among more than 30 thousand candidates.

Among the rest of the cast: the criticized Paapa Essiedu as SnapeJanet McTeer (Minerva McGonagall), John Lithgow (Albus Dumbledore), Luke Tallon (Quirinus Quirell) and Paul Whitehouse (Argus Filch); The new Dursleys and Malfoys, as well as Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madame Rolande Gooch, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander.

Some of the episodes will be directed by Mark Milod («Game of Thrones»), while Francesca Gardiner («The Heirs») is the head writer. Original author J.K. Rowling is involved in the project as an executive producer. Earlier, she faced criticism from The Last Of Us star Pedro Pascal, who called for a boycott of the new show because of the writer’s attitude towards LGBT people.

Filming of the first season started yesterday and is scheduled to end in spring 2026; after a two-month break, production of the second season will begin. HBO plans to shoot a season for each of the seven books, which will take about 10 years. The premiere is scheduled for 2027 on HBO and HBO Max.

Source: Deadline, Collider