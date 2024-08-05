News Devices 08-05-2024 at 16:45 comment views icon

The hottest USB gadget: a miniature solder melting furnace heats up to 350°C

An unusual miniature solder melting station was presented in Japan. Despite heating up to 350°C, the gadget is powered by USB with Power Delivery.

The Japanese marketplace Shigezone offers a portable USB PD Reflow Plate station powered by USB. The top plate of the device reaches a maximum temperature of 280°C by default, or 350°C with the settings changed. The gadget costs ¥4400, which is equivalent to $29.

The size of the top plate is 55 x 55 mm. As indicated on the original store page, it allows you to freely place a single-board Arduino Uno mini-PC. However, with care and experience, the device may be suitable for melting video cards and other boards.

This process usually takes place in much larger devices; a professional will most likely need a conventional reflow oven or soldering station. The reflow procedure does not solve as many problems as proper soldering, but in the case of contacts that are not broken but still do not work for some reason, reflow can help. However, soldering is still required to repair completely broken contacts.

Most fusion furnaces start at $60 and can easily reach hundreds of dollars. A smaller form factor may be more convenient in some situations, though more dangerous for the user.

Source: Tom’s Hardware

