The «House of the Dragon» series will get an experimental episode about the mysterious Targaryen

«Dragons’ Den» promises an experimental episode in Season 3 — it will be entirely dedicated to the mysterious Targaryen. Fans of the books can guess who we are talking about.

Showrunner Ryan Condal has promised that one of the episodes will be conceptual and «character-oriented». This format does not fit into the usual structure of the show. Given the further events of the series in the book version — everything points to Daeron.

Daenerys Targaryen — is the youngest son of King Viserys and Alicent, who has not yet appeared in the series. He was mentioned several times but not shown on screen. Daeron stayed in the Old City for two seasons as a foster child of his relative, Lord Hobert Hightower (of the Alicent family).

He is described as intelligent, kind, and much gentler than his impulsive and violent brothers. This is not surprising: he was formed as a person away from the political struggles at court and constant intrigue. Although he didn’t grow up in King’s Landing, as the son of a Targaryen he was entitled to a dragon — he is the rider of the fast Tessarion (the Blue Queen). And therefore — a participant in the inevitable war «green» and «red».

The episode can show Daeron in different periods of his life: his childhood in the Old City, his reaction to his father’s death, Aegon’s usurpation of the throne, and his attitude to the civil war. Such an episode with several time jumps about only one character will be a new format for the series. At the same time, the conceptual episode, even if it is dedicated to Daeron, will not break away from the main line. There is speculation that it will show contemporary events — for example, Dairon joining the conflict on his dragon or even trying to rescue his grandfather — Otto Hightower, who is allegedly imprisoned in the Bisbury house.

At the same time, the show may choose another direction. Among the potential options for the experimental episode — The story of the dragon seer Helen Targaryen. The queen, who lives in her own visions, can be shown from different contradictory perspectives. Although the option with Daeron is the most logical, because not presenting him adequately to the viewer would be a huge plot gap. Or George R.R. Martin will be upset again mistakes in the film adaptation that will move the logic of the next seasons.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

The third season of Dragons’ Den is already in production. It is expected to premiere in 2026 on HBO and HBO Max. The creators also promise four major combat events in the new season, the first of which is Battle of the Gullet. HBO also announced the names of two famous actors who will join the cast of the series.

Source: Screen Rant