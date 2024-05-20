The iPhone 16 line will get two new colors instead of the current two

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared his expectations for the color options of the Apple iPhone 16 line. He claims that two new colors should replace two of the existing shades.

Kuo wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in black, white or silver, gray or «natural titanium» and pink. In effect, this means that the «blue titanium» option available for the iPhone 15 Pro will be canceled and replaced with a new pink color. This mirrors previous rumors in China that the existing Blue Titanium color will be dropped from the iPhone 16 Pro lineup in favor of a new «pink» titanium color.

At the same time, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will apparently be offered in black, green, pink, blue, and white. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in black, green, pink, blue, and yellow. This means that white will replace yellow, and the other colors will remain unchanged.

Kuo noted that Apple may rename some existing colors, like when it changed «white» iPhone 12 to «starlight» iPhone 13. However, if the color names are not changed, the actual tone and appearance may look different.

The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to be announced in the fall.

Source: macrumors