The IT specialist told how Apple’s HR managers forced him to go through 13 interviews to finally… reject him

An experienced product manager shared his negative experience with an interview at Apple, calling it «the worst interview experience» in his career.

The candidate, who has 7 years of experience in the industry, reported in Teamblind. He had to go through 13 separate interviews, each lasting an hour. In addition, he had to fly to Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, which added additional time and money.

The biggest disappointment was the lack of constructive feedback after the process. According to the candidate, neither the recruiter nor the hiring manager was able to provide him with information on what he could improve on or explain why he was not a good fit. Instead, he received only a general response:

«You did a very good job, the team liked you, but we will not continue the process».

The candidate, who was expecting a total compensation of $400,000, called the whole process «a waste of time».

The story sparked a lively discussion online, where many users shared similar experiences with interviews at large tech companies.

«Apple did the same thing to a close friend of mine and then about 2 months later got in touch for another set of interviews for a similar position».

«Yes, that sounds plausible. We are SO bad at hiring».

«They do this:

They interview a bunch of candidates at the same time. They find the best person and make an offer to that person. If this person accepts the offer, they notify you and close the process. If not, they go back to step 2. The lousy part is that they ignore the candidates they didn’t choose until they find one who does. Weeks of ignoring».

«One of my worst interview experiences was at Apple. I’m not surprised».

