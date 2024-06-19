«The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms» — first look at the new spinoff «Game of Thrones» and Peter Claffey as Dunk

Started production is another prequel to «Game of Thrones» — series «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms» based on the works of George R.R. Martin about the adventures of Dunk (Ser Duncan the High, future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard) and his squire Egg (later King Aegon V Targaryen).

Peter Claffey will play Dunk and Dexter Son Ansel will play Egg. The rest of the announced cast includes: Finn Bennett («True Detective: The Land of the Night»), Bertie Carvel («The Crown»), Tanzin Crawford («Beautiful Things»), Daniel Ings («Sex Education») and Sam Spruell («Fargo»).

Three of the six episodes will be directed by Sarah Adina Smith («Chemistry Lessons») and the rest by Owen Harris («Black Mirror»). The script was written by Martin and Ira Parker («The Sympathizer», «Dragon’s Den»), with Ryan Condall joining as executive producer.

The first season of «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms» will take place approximately 100 years before the events of «Game of Thrones» and 100 years after the events of «Dragon’s Den». As Dunk and Egg travel through Westeros, they will arrive at a competition where they will meet several members of the Targaryen dynasty — including Prince Aeryon Targaryen (Bennett), Prince Baelor Targaryen (Carvel) and Prince Maker Targaryen (Spruell) — as well as the dollmaker Tansell (Crawford) and Lyonel Baratheon (Ings).

«Centuries before the events of «Game of Thrones» two heroes roamed Westeros… a young, naive, but brave knight, Ser Duncan the High, and his squire, Egg. Set in an era when the Targaryen family still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet faded from the memory of the living, these incredible friends face great destinies, powerful enemies, and dangerous feats», — from the official description for the series.

The first season of the series «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms» is currently being filmed in Ireland, the release date has not yet been announced, but it is assumed that the premiere will take place in 2025.

HBO is currently broadcasting the second season of the series «Dragon’s Den» (the first episode in Ukrainian is already available on Megogo).

Earlier, George R.R. Martin announced 8 series from the «Game of Thrones» universe at once — HBO collaborates with «Batman» writer Matson Tomlin to create a series about Aegon «the Conqueror» Targaryen (the events will take place about 130 years before most of the events «House of the Dragon», i.e. almost 300 years before the events of the original series «Game of Thrones»); and series restored «10,000 ships» (a spinoff that tells the story of Princess Nimeria, the founder of the House of Martell and the Kingdom of Dorne). About direct sequel «Game of Thrones» about Jon Snow, it was canceled— due to lack of source material.