The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms series will be released one season per year — 2 and 3 will be filmed without interruption in 2026

With the Knight of the Seven Kingdoms series, you can forget about the long wait for new seasons, as they are likely to be released every year after the first one starts in early 2026.

According to Redanian Intelligence, the first season is currently in post-production, while the second season will begin filming in the first quarter of next year, when the series will debut on television. The good news is that the third season will be started right away, so we can expect a season release a year — in 2026, 2027, and 2028.

The schedules are not final, but the publication notes that this is exactly what HBO is “planning at the moment.” The reason for such a fast-paced filming is that the actor who plays Egg will be 11 years old when the second season is released and will be entering the age when children can suddenly grow up significantly (as an example, here “Strange Wonders”, where the events of all seasons cover only 4 years). A similar strategy, quite expectedly was also chosen for the Harry Potter series.

What do you know about the Knight of the Seven Kingdoms series?

The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms returns us to Westeros, where another story full of knights, battles and Targaryens will unfold. The series debuts in the same year as the third season of Dragon House, which means that more George R.R. Martin’s works will appear on our screens than ever before.

The series is a prequel to Game of Thrones and adapts Martin’s eponymous series of novels, which takes place 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones and 100 years after the events of A House of Dragons. The story focuses on the adventures of the knight Dunk and his squire Egg, played by Peter Claffey and Dexter Saul Ansel. The trailer hasn’t been released yet, but a short cut from HBO has already given us a first look at the characters.

The rest of the announced cast includes: Finn Bennett (Aeryon Targaryen), Bertie Carvel (Baelor Targaryen), Tanzin Crawford (Tansell), Daniel Ings (Lionel Baratheon) and Sam Spruell (Maekar Targaryen). Three of the six episodes were directed by Sarah Adina Smith (Chemistry Lessons) and the rest by Owen Harris (Black Mirror). The script was written by Martin and Ira Parker (The Sympathizer, Dragon’s Den), with Ryan Condall (Dragon’s Den) joining as executive producer.

The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms features a modest budget of $10 million per episodeThe budget for the series is $3.5 million, which is half of the budget for Dragon’s House, but we are promised “gorgeous sets and spectacular battles” that are as good as those in the predecessor series. Martin after watching the first season defined the show as “an adaptation worthy of an intelligent person”and the main characters as “as if they had stepped off the pages of his books.”