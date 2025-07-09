The Last of Us Part 2 adds chronological mode without flashbacks and skins from Uncharted

Naughty Dog has released an update with a chronological mode in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. The best thing about it is that it is free.

After the recent release of the second part on PC developers have released another patch 1.5 (PlayStation 5 patch 2.1.0). It allows you to play the game in a sequential order of events, from the first scene to the last. Naughty Dog says it wanted to give fans a different perspective on the story — now without flashbacks or switching between timelines.

«Chronological mode» allows «to see how Ellie’s gift of a guitar fits in so well with her training». And also how the storylines of Ellie and Abby «demonstrate fascinating parallels» that were previously hidden behind the flashback structure. Naughty Dog admitted that it was not easy to put everything in the chronology, as the second part was very carefully thought out in advance. However, the idea, which was discussed for a long time in the studio, was finally brought to life — with the help of partners from Nixxes.

The update also unlocks new trophies for completing the story in this mode. In addition, players will have access to two new skins in No Return mode: Joel as Nathan Drake and Tommy as Sam Drake. It’s a kind of crossover in honor of Naughty Dog’s 40th anniversary — a reference to the Uncharted series.

Nevertheless, Naughty Dog still recommends that newcomers play the game in the original structure — this is how it was originally conceived. However, for those who want to rethink the plot and characters, the chronological mode can open up new nuances. Especially if you are interested in how close the the intertwined fates of Ellie and Abby — and what each scene actually meant.

Source: Naughty Dog / PlayStation.Blog