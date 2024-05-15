«The Last of Us»: the authors published the first photos of the characters of the upcoming second season of the series

Joel and Ellie appeared in the first photos of the long-awaited second season of the HBO series «The Last of Us». They were released during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront in New York on Wednesday.

The debut season of The Last of Us / «The Last of Us» was extremely successful and even set a record as the most popular first season of HBO among all series of the service. It also won 8 «Emmy» awards.

The second season of «The Last of Us» is expected to air in 2025. Stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will return to their roles as tough smuggler Joel and teenager Ellie, respectively. The cast of the second season also includes Gabriel Luna as Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Maria.

Earlier, the new cast was announced: Caitlin Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Yang Masino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabriel as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen and Danny Ramirez as Manny. Catherine O’Hara also makes a guest appearance.

The series The Last of Us / «The Last of Us» is based on the events of the game of the same name, released for the PS3 console in 2013. The story takes place 20 years after the destruction of modern civilization. Joel is hired to take a 14-year-old girl, Ellie, out of a repressive quarantine zone. What begins as a small job soon becomes a brutal, dizzying journey as they both must cross the United States and rely on each other to survive.

The series was written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman. Previously, Maisin said that theories about the second season based on hints in the first season and a video game circulating on the Internet are mostly wrong:

«I’ve been watching a little bit of what’s going on online, people are very smart, they like to see where we’re shooting and then they have all these brilliant theories about what it means», — Maisin said on his Scriptnotes podcast. «”I would like to hug every single one of them and say, ‘No». Most of the theories are wrong, some of them are half right, some of the assumptions are 28% right».

Source: hollywoodreporter