The legendary killer Switch 2 stapler sells for over $200,000 — it comes with a gift of underwear

GameStop has put up for auction a stapler that damaged dozens of Nintendo Switch 2s at the start of sales, and the bids exceeded $200,000. But what does this have to do with underwear?

We’ll get to the underwear below, when we describe why you should sell an actual stapler. After the launch of Switch 2 sales, photos appeared showing customers complained about the damaged screen of the console. It turned out that one of the GameStop employees was trying to attach the receipt to the package, but accidentally shot the screen of the new console with a stapler. And he made his mistake more than once.

The incident occurred at a GameStop store on Staten Island, New York. Now the owners have not only recognized the problem, but also turned it for a charitable initiative through eBay — the funds will be donated to children’s hospitals of the Miracle Network Hospitals network. And, as you can see, the scheme works.

The company promptly replaced all the damaged consoles and began to ironize the situation on social media. And at this point, the same detail: GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen promised add their underpants to the lot if the amount of bids exceeds $100,000. This milestone has already been reached — at the time of writing, the auction has reached over $217 000 with 305 bids. So we hope the underpants will arrive without staple holes and not «shabby».

Customers have previously pointed out how poorly protected the Switch 2 is in the box. The console is wrapped only in a thin plastic case, and the screen is located almost close to the cardboard — so even a simple staple can get to the gadget. In addition, fans complained not only about damage — Others received tampered with consoles. Although he himself the screen is able to withstand more than 50 blows with an adjustable wrench.

