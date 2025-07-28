The legendary pink Cadillac from Mary Kay has become electric — OPTIQ model will be given to the most successful salespeople

Mary Kay’s icon of style and success — the pink Cadillac — has received an electric version. At Mary Kay’s annual seminar in Charlotte, the company unveiled the electric Pink Cadillac OPTIQ for the first time, symbolizing the «renewed vision» development of the brand in 2025. The car is meant to be a new symbol of sustainability for Mary Kay, but at the same time retains the history and uniqueness that has inspired its best salespeople for decades.

The Pink Pearl Cadillac, created especially for Mary Kay, first appeared in 1968. Then the founder of the brand, Mary Kay Ash, purchased a Cadillac De Ville coupe and repainted it to match the brand’s lipstick and eye shadow palette. Since then, pink Cadillacs have become one of the most prestigious symbols of achievement in the Mary Kay sales network. They are awarded only to those who have demonstrated high performance, leadership, constant dedication and support of others in the team. According to the GM Authority, in 2001, to receive a pink Cadillac, you had to make at least $102 thousand in annual sales.

Now, this symbol is getting a new dimension — environmental. According to the company’s CEO Ryan Rogers, the transition to electric traction embodies the idea of brand evolution:

«For decades, Mary Kay’s pink Cadillac has symbolized achievement, aspiration and the power of recognition. With the introduction of the all-electric OPTIQ, we are honoring this iconic legacy while stepping into a transformative future — based on our commitment to sustainability and our desire to inspire and celebrate the achievements of our independent sales representatives for generations to come».

The new Pink Cadillac OPTIQ retains its recognizable pink exterior, but has a modern design and advanced technology. Mary Kay also emphasizes that the new car will reduce its carbon footprint and continue to inspire those who build their careers with the company.

Traditionally, a car is not a literal gift. Mary Kay pays for its two-year lease for salespeople who have reached the required level. The exact conditions for OPTIQ have not yet been disclosed.

Also, the company does not disclose the technical characteristics of the Pink Cadillac OPTIQ: engine power, battery capacity, range, etc. But who cares if there is a stylish pink car (with rhinestones?). However, we can assume that apart from the color branding, no other changes were made to the standard version.

Standard Cadillac OPTIQ — is the launch model of a mid-size electric crossover in the brand’s lineup. The car is equipped with a two-motor all-wheel drive system with a total output of 300 hp and 480 N-m of torque. The battery capacity is 85 kWh. The electric vehicle of the 2025 model range has an estimated range of up to 486 km on a single charge.

The car is 4821 mm long, 1913 mm wide, 1644 mm high and has a wheelbase of 2946 mm. The trunk volume is 736 liters or 1614 liters (with the seats folded down).

Equipment from Cadillac includes the proprietary Super Cruise driver assistance system, a 33-inch curved LED display and full Google integration (Google Assistant, Maps, Play). The AKG Studio audio system has 19 speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It is not known whether there are any additional bonuses of Mary Kay equipment.

The price of a standard Cadillac OPTIQ starts at $54390.

