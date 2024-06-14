The Leopard 2A-RC 3.0 — tank with unmanned turret from KNDS is presented

To the network got a brochure by the German-French concern KNDS, which demonstrates the company’s latest development: the new Leopard 2A-RC 3.0 main battle tank. The tank is based on the Leopard 2 chassis and has a revolutionary unmanned turret.

The Leopard 2A-RC 3.0 is operated by a three-person crew of a commander, gunner and driver. The unmanned turret is located completely separately from the chassis with the crew. It has the latest gun guidance system and is extremely flat, which improves the tank’s profile and reduces the area in which the tank can be hit by 30%.

The tank received improved crew protection, an adapted turret for different main calibers, and a modular loading machine that can fire three rounds in ten seconds. The armament package can be adjusted for both line of sight and beyond.

The Leopard 2A-RC 3.0 tank weighs less than 60 tons. It measures 7.95 meters in length (11.17 meters with the gun), 3.77 meters in width and 2.44 meters in height to the turret roof and 2.84 meters to the top of the superstructure. Powered by a 1,100 kW (1,500 hp) engine, the tank can reach speeds of over 65 km/h with a range of 460 km. It has a ground clearance of 500 mm.

The vehicle has an advanced sensor suite for enhanced tactical and situational awareness, a UAV control tool, a digital mission control system and a 4D fire control system using X-by-Wire technology. The sensor suite includes optronics and multiple detection systems: laser warning, optical detection, and drone detection.

The development of main battle tanks with unmanned turrets is a current trend in the development of armored vehicles. Other attempts to implement this technology include the American AbramsX demonstration tank and the Russian T-14 «Armata».

Source: Army Recognition