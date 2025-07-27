«The Long Walk» by Stephen King comes to life: the director of «The Hunger Games» shows a new trailer at Comic-Con

During the Comic-Con 2025 festival, a new trailer for the movie «The Long Walk» was shown. This is a dystopian horror directed by «The Hunger Games» director Francis Lawrence. The film is based on the 1979 novel of the same name by Stephen King.

The plot of the film revolves around a group of young boys who take part in an annual TV show — they have to walk across US Route 1 on foot without stopping or slowing down. Any deviation results in death. The winner gets everything they want for the rest of their lives…

«In an alternate world, the leaders of the totalitarian United States gather teenage boys from all over the country every year for a brutal competition called the «Long Walk»: participants must walk at a steady pace along a predetermined route with no finish line. In this game of attrition, there will be only one winner, and anyone who fails — faces death. How far are the new contestants — Ray and Peter, who have their own reasons for completing the Long Walk, willing to go?» — says the official synopsis of the film.

The new trailer complements the preview shots and first trailer. The new video shows how the participants of the deadly competition gradually find a common language, even though it will only harm them. «They say you’re not supposed to make friends on The Long Walk», — says David Johnson’s character Pete. — «But I kind of like the three of you».

The trailer hints at the inevitable brutality as the contestants are killed off one by one, all under the watchful eye of the menacing Major, played by Mark Hamill. What started as a fragile brotherhood quickly turns into an atmosphere of fear and distrust.

In addition to Hamill and Johnson, the film also stars Cooper Hoffman, Garrett Weiring, Joshua Odzik, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang and Judy Greer.

Director Francis Lawrence calls «The Long Walk» almost his favorite literary creation by Stephen King. Earlier in an interview with Collider, he said claimed, who has had chances to film the story since the 2000s.

«This is something that was actually on my desk many years ago, shortly after I finished Konstantin, as I was working on I Am Legend. I really wanted to make it, but Frank Darabont actually took over the rights. People tried to do it for many years, but they never managed. We just kind of figured it out; I worked with J.T. Mollner, he wrote a great draft. I had that time, and we picked the right season to shoot, and we got an amazing cast. I’m very happy with the result».

The film «Long Walk» will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on September 11, 2025.

Source: gamesradar