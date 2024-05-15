News WTF 05-15-2024 at 13:25 comment views icon

«The Lord of the Rings»: LEGO unveils its Barad-dûr with the Eye and Orcs from 5471 parts for $460

author avatar
Andrii Rusanov

News writer

If the fame of the dark lord Sauron from the novel «The Lord of the Rings» haunts your imagination, LEGO allows you to build your own Barad-dûr tower with all the details for only $460. The Barad-dûr set can be assembled from 5471 pieces. There’s even Nazgûl, the wizard king of Angmar, with his own flying transport — but as a bonus.

The Sleeping Eye is also included, and it even lights up. There is also a figure of Sauron himself, Frodo and Sam, Gollum, orcs and other characters. The Lego Barad-dûr set will go on sale on June 1 for Lego Insiders and June 4 for everyone. When purchasing from June 1 to June 7, you can get a bonus set «Fell Beast» — unfortunately, there is only one Nazgûl in it, not all nine, and it has not been reported that these figures are sold separately.

The Lego designers had a lot of room for imagination to depict the Dark Tower from the inside — neither the books nor the Peter Jackson movies tell us about the interior. Lego’s promotional images show some sort of torture chamber, armory, a room with the Palantir, and an orc dining room with food and drink for the fanged ones.

If the tower seems too small to embody the majesty of the dark lord, you can make a larger one by combining several sets. The Barad-dûr set can complement the $500 Lego Rivendell that the company released last year. Frodo is in both of them, he is even equipped with the same Ring.

Source: ArsTechnica


