«The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring» — official trailer for season 2 of the HBO series

Trailer for the second season of the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» is fast-paced and eventful. Its plot focuses on the threat posed by Sauron (played by Charlie Vickers) in the Second Age of Middle Earth. The trailer opens with his face and the voice of Durin IV (Owain Arthur) warning that «evil, ancient and powerful, has returned».

Then Galadriel (Morfydd Clarke), Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and the others prepare for battle. A voiceover tells us about Sauron’s cunning manipulative abilities — he was among the heroes all along. The trailer reveals Sauron’s new form, still portrayed by Vickers, but this time as an elf with long blond hair. Battles and the creation of new Rings follow. Prime Video has released the official synopsis:

«In the second season of The Ring of Power, Sauron has returned. Exiled by Galadriel, without an army or allies, the Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to regain his power and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on the epic scope and ambition of the first season, the new season plunges the most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness and challenges each to find their place in a world on the brink of catastrophe. Elves and dwarves, orcs and humans, wizards and garfoots… as friendships are tested and kingdoms begin to fall apart, forces of goodwill fight ever braver to hold on to what matters most to them… each other».

Prime Video has confirmed that «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» was a huge success on Amazon’s streaming platform. The first season was watched by more than 100 million people worldwide as one of the best original series. Back in March, it was announced that work on the third season had begun. Showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne signed a new three-year deal with Amazon. The budget of the first season was a staggering $465 million. It is known that five seasons are planned in total.

On August 29, the second season will be released in over 240 countries and regions. Amazon has not released a schedule for the episodes, but the first season started with two episodes, and was broadcast one per week on Fridays.