The Lord of the Rings «The Lord of the Rings»: Sauron explains the finale of the second season and talks about the third

In the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» Sauron has new opportunities. Actor Charlie Vickers explained the finale of the second season and talked about his character in the third.

Sauron won in Eregion conquered the orcs and received the nine Rings. But the Dark Lord still has a lot of work to do to enslave Middle Earth. The last shots of Sauron in the third season are intriguing. In the form of Annatar, he is contemplating his next step and what Galadriel has done. It is significant that he is also purposefully clutching Faenor’s hammer.

GamesRadar website I asked Charlie Vickers, what was going on in Sauron’s mind during the last parting scene. As expected, the One Ring is in his thoughts:

«It’s an interesting little image you found, isn’t it? I think it’s partly a reflection and partly a waiting for Sauron. I think he’s probably thinking about Celebrimbor’s dying words to him. I think they left a mark on Sauron. He remembers this man whom he respects tremendously in terms of creativity, but also, looking forward, he still has intentions of making more rings — and One special one. Perhaps the hammer is a symbol of his future plans».

Sauron does not forget about Galadriel. Their mystical connection will not go away in the future.

«I think there will still be a presence. I think it was a confrontation. But as you see in the «Lord of the Rings» books, he’s still present in her mind. As long as this series is going on, they represent the forces of good and evil.This connection will continue throughout the show. It’s not over yet,” says Vickers.

Those who at least know a little about the world of J.R.R. Tolkien they also know that the Dark Lord’s plans will come true. But so will Celebrimbor’s last words.

Source: GamesRadar