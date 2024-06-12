«The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirim» — first footage and details of the anime to be released on December 13

The first images and details of the upcoming anime «The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirim» from New Line and Warner Bros Animation. The new data was published by Entertainment Weekly. They are also based on interviews with the producer Philippa Boyens, director Kenji Kamiyama and the film’s star, Gaya Wise.

Kamiyama spoke about how the character of King Rohan Helm Hammerhand (voiced by Brian Cox) was created.

«This is the story of the most powerful king in the history of Rohan, the one who defeated his enemies with his bare hands. Why did his family have to end with him? I think there is a lesson here about pride, as well as the need for responsibility and the realization of one’s power. We live in an era when we are once again confronted with the reality of war all over the world. What is power? What is the responsibility of those who wield it? This is something they need to think about together with those who do not,» Kamiyama explains.

In «The War of the Rohirim», the team builds on existing material. They learned more about Helm’s daughter and even named her: Hera.

«In the original story, we get these quite interestingly drawn male characters and then this young female character who is never named — and that was very interesting to me. We know that Helm has a daughter, and we know that she was at the center of the conflict that happened. … We could feel the weight of being this nameless daughter, which immediately sparked our interest: who was she? How did she live?” Philippa Boens explains.

Gaya Wise, who plays the character, describes her as «fierce», «complex» and «rebellious». On the flip side of this is the movie’s antagonist, Wolf (Luke Pasqualino). Boyens says that this character is «one of my favorite antagonists written in all the films I’ve worked on».

«He speaks quite directly about many of the crises we face today. He’s a really fascinating character. You don’t know what he’s going to do, and some of the decisions he makes are just breathtaking in a good way,» says Boens.

Variety announces that Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh, the director and screenwriter of the classic «Lord of the Rings trilogy, have joined the anime as executive producers. The story covers events that took place almost 200 years before Bilbo Baggins set out on his long journey. Premiere «The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirim» is expected to premiere on December 13.

Sources: IGN, People