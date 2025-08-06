The main contender for the Oscars: trailer for the tragicomedy "Jay Kelly" with George Clooney and Adam Sandler released

Netflix has released a trailer for the tragicomedy Jay Kelly, a new film by Noah Baumbach that is quickly gaining status as one of the main contenders for this season’s Oscars.

The film will be screened at the Venice, Telluride and New York film festivals in the coming weeks. The film stars George Clooney and Adam Sandler (who seems to have taken over Hollywood). But in addition to them, many famous actors joined the film — we will mention them below.

Clooney plays Jay Kelly — a famous actor in his sixties who comes to Europe to receive a lifetime achievement award. But the gala event unexpectedly turns into a personal journey. He is accompanied by Ron, his longtime manager and friend, played by Adam Sandler. Together they travel across Europe, rethinking the past, their own choices, and what they will leave behind.

The trailer features a line from the actress who asks the protagonist: “What do you say to people who say you’re only playing yourself?” Kelly replies: “Do you know how hard it is to be yourself? Try it yourself”. This succinctly captures the tone of the movie — ironic but personal. Another key quote: “Are you running towards something or away from something?” — “Yes”.

This is Baumbach’s fourth work for Netflix after The Meyrowitz Family Stories, A Marriage Story, and White Noise. He wrote the screenplay for Jay Kelly with actress Emily Mortimer, who will also appear in the film. At the same time, the music was composed by Nicholas Brittell, the author of the soundtrack to The Heirs.

The cast also includes: Greta Gerwig, Laura Dern, Riley Keough, Billy Crudup, Patrick Wilson, Eve Hewson, Stacy Keach, Jim Broadbent, Alba Rohrwacher and others. Cinematography — Linus Sandgren, Oscar winner for La La Land.

Jay Kelly will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The film will be released in limited theaters on November 14, and will be available on Netflix on December 5. The release is clearly focused on participating in the awards season, in particular, in the fight for the Oscars.

Baumbach told Vanity Fair that working on Jay Kelly restored his faith in movies after the failure of White Noise ($150 million budget and poor reviews). The creative shift was also influenced by his collaboration with his partner Greta Gerwig during the creation of Barbie.

Source: World of Reel