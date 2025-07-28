The map of Battlefield 6 Battle Royale with all the key locations has been leaked to the network

The full map of the Battlefield 6 battle royale, called Lyndon Beach, has been leaked online.

More recently, we have seen B6 trailer and learned more about the game’s plot in which the world will confront the mysterious Pax Armata. And now the dataminer Temporyal showed the full map layout and a list of all locations: 9 main zones and 27 additional key locations. According to him, in the game itself, the mode is still under the working title «Battlefield Royale». So, here are the main areas of Battlefield 6:

Marina

Lighthouse

Northern main street

South of the main street

Golden resort

Valley

South coast

Fort Lyndon

Docks

At the same time, the dataminer revealed 27 additional key locations for Lyndon Beach:

Angel Beach

Chemical storage

Jewel Beach

Military R&D Military research and development

Place of sabotage

Costa del Sur

A point of inspiration

The place of the accident

Underground military R&D

Military leakage in the north

Military storage

Ocean Park

Oil pumps

Radar communication

Fault

Checkpoint

Technology campus

Technical R&D

Rocks

Pier

Promenade

Seal

Upper silo

Upper River

Vista del Mar

Water treatment plant

Temporyal also spotted an underground subway system on the map — it looks like it will be possible to move between zones. The leak says that the action takes place after an explosion that contaminated the area with the radioactive substance NXC. It creates a toxic zone that gradually narrows — a typical «deadly zone» for classic Battle Royale games.

It is expected that Battle Royale will be launched separately from the main game — and not earlier than 2026. The mode will be free of charge. Insider RivaLxfactor previously wrote that the release will take place a few months after the release of Battlefield 6 itself. It is due out on October 10, 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

I’ve heard from two sources now that Battlefield 6 Battle Royale will not only be free to play but wont come out till months after the base game. Obviously a lot can change between now and then. — rivaLxfactor – Battlefield 6 (@rivaLxfactor) July 24, 2025

