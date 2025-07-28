The map of Battlefield 6 Battle Royale with all the key locations has been leaked to the network

The full map of the Battlefield 6 battle royale, called Lyndon Beach, has been leaked online.
More recently, we have seen B6 trailer and learned more about the game’s plot in which the world will confront the mysterious Pax Armata. And now the dataminer Temporyal showed the full map layout and a list of all locations: 9 main zones and 27 additional key locations. According to him, in the game itself, the mode is still under the working title «Battlefield Royale». So, here are the main areas of Battlefield 6:
- Marina
- Lighthouse
- Northern main street
- South of the main street
- Golden resort
- Valley
- South coast
- Fort Lyndon
- Docks
At the same time, the dataminer revealed 27 additional key locations for Lyndon Beach:
- Angel Beach
- Chemical storage
- Jewel Beach
- Military R&DMilitary research and development
- Place of sabotage
- Costa del Sur
- A point of inspiration
- The place of the accident
- Underground military R&D
- Military leakage in the north
- Military storage
- Ocean Park
- Oil pumps
- Radar communication
- Fault
- Checkpoint
- Technology campus
- Technical R&D
- Rocks
- Pier
- Promenade
- Seal
- Upper silo
- Upper River
- Vista del Mar
- Water treatment plant
Temporyal also spotted an underground subway system on the map — it looks like it will be possible to move between zones. The leak says that the action takes place after an explosion that contaminated the area with the radioactive substance NXC. It creates a toxic zone that gradually narrows — a typical «deadly zone» for classic Battle Royale games.
It is expected that Battle Royale will be launched separately from the main game — and not earlier than 2026. The mode will be free of charge. Insider RivaLxfactor previously wrote that the release will take place a few months after the release of Battlefield 6 itself. It is due out on October 10, 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
I’ve heard from two sources now that Battlefield 6 Battle Royale will not only be free to play but wont come out till months after the base game.
Obviously a lot can change between now and then.
