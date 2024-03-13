The Ministry of Defense and DeepStateUA signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to improve information exchange on the situation at the front

Press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said on signing a Memorandum of Cooperation with the DeepStateUA project. This cooperation is expected to improve the processing of data on the course of hostilities.

As a reminder, DeepStateUA is an analytical project that provides information on the course of the Russian-Ukrainian war through an interactive online map of hostilities. It is one of the most popular and accurate interactive tools for tracking changes in the front line and the course of hostilities in almost real time.

«Cooperation with DeepStateUA will allow us to quickly and efficiently accumulate and process the necessary data on the course of hostilities,» said Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernogorenko.

DeepStateMap.Live allows you to follow the latest changes in the front line and the course of military operations. The service contains marks on the status of various territories: captured, liberated, just liberated, or gray zones.

Roman Pohorilyi, co-founder of the DeepStateUa project, emphasized that cooperation with the Ministry of Defense will help to increase the efficiency of work «for our common victory».

Last year, the DeepStateUA team and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine announced cooperation in the field of demining.