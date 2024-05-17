The Ministry of Defense launches Reserve+ application for persons liable for military service — in the App Store and Google Play on May 18

On May 18, the following will come into force in Ukraine updated Law on mobilization — from that day on, all men aged 18-60 must update their accounts within 60 days (until July 16 inclusive). To make it possible to do this online, the Ministry of Defense launched mobile application Reserve+.

It is noted that Reserve+ will allow you to quickly update the data and provide access to the information in the Oberig register, which will be displayed after filling in the fields.

The application can be downloaded from May 18 via the App Store and Google Play Market. It will also include a QR code that can be scanned by the relevant authorities and provide information about your status as a person liable for military service, conscript or reservist.

You can also update your data offline at the Territorial Recruitment Centers or Administrative Service Centers operating throughout the country. If you update your data through a TAC, in addition to the extract from the register, you will also receive a corresponding mark on your military ID card.