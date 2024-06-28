The Ministry of Digital Transformation has announced the timing of the launch of electronic booking in «Дії»

The Ministry of Digital Transformation is actively working on electronic booking on the «Diia» portal and plans to launch a beta test in early July.
About wrote Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram.
According to him, the service will first be available to businesses that are critical to the country’s economy.
In order to book an employee through the «Diya» portal, the register of persons liable for military service «Oberig» must contain information about them.
It should be noted that by July 16, all men must update their data, and persons with the status of «limitedly fit» — must undergo a VLC.
For now are subject to reservation:
- civil servants holding civil service positions of category A, category B and category C;
- employees of law enforcement agencies, including the National Police, the State Bureau of Investigation, the Prosecutor’s Office, and employees of the State Emergency Service;
- employees of critical enterprises that work for the Ukrainian economy and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Council is also discussing possible «economy booking».
- Every business entity that pays the increased military fee of UAH 20,000 per month per employee — has the option to book it.
- The increased fee is paid not by the employee, but by the business itself. It determines who is most critical to it and confirms this with appropriate taxes.
- Reservations apply to every business entity, which eliminates the problem, for example, with the impossibility of booking for representative offices of international companies or individual entrepreneurs. The latter can make a reservation if they can confirm that they have actually been operating for the past year.
- The percentage limit of reservations and the procedure will be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers. The mechanics of paying the increased military fee are outlined in the related draft law No. 11332 «on the peculiarities of paying the military fee for reservations for persons liable for military service».
