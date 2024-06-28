The Ministry of Digital Transformation has announced the timing of the launch of electronic booking in «Дії»

The Ministry of Digital Transformation is actively working on electronic booking on the «Diia» portal and plans to launch a beta test in early July.

About wrote Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram.

According to him, the service will first be available to businesses that are critical to the country’s economy.

In order to book an employee through the «Diya» portal, the register of persons liable for military service «Oberig» must contain information about them.

It should be noted that by July 16, all men must update their data, and persons with the status of «limitedly fit» — must undergo a VLC.

For now are subject to reservation:

civil servants holding civil service positions of category A, category B and category C;

employees of law enforcement agencies, including the National Police, the State Bureau of Investigation, the Prosecutor’s Office, and employees of the State Emergency Service;

employees of critical enterprises that work for the Ukrainian economy and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Council is also discussing possible «economy booking».