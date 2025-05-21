The Ministry of Digital Transformation monetizes «Diia» — what you have to pay for

According to Forbes Ukraine, the Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to pay for a number of services in the application «Diia».

It is noted that the transfer of digital copies of documents for banks (sharing) will be the first to be charged. It is expected that this service in «Diia» will become paid as of June 1.

According to Oleksiy Vovk, Head of the «Diia» implementation team, it is also planned to monetize the «Diia.Signature» and Diia.OAuth services in the future. It is expected that legal entities and entrepreneurs will be able to sign documents online using an electronic signature through the app.

«The Ministry also plans to launch the Diia.OAuth electronic identification service. Thanks to this solution, partners will be able to identify their users through interaction with the Diia portal», — explains Oleksiy Vovk.

According to Forbes, banks and financial institutions will have to pay a one-time fee of UAH 21,617 to connect to the sharing service. Then they will pay UAH 9.8 for each successful document transaction. Sharing of one document will be free of charge, and a larger number of documents (multi-sharing) will be charged.

With the help of regular sharing, you can transfer electronic copies of an ID card and a passport. Multi-sharing includes 14 documents, including an ID card, passport, tax number (RNOKPP), income statement, and others.

According to Vovk, the partners interested in using the sharing service include banks, insurance companies, document management services, payment systems, mobile operators, and other institutions. According to him, we are currently talking about several hundred connections.

He emphasized that «Diia» will eventually turn into a marketplace, and businesses will be able to launch their own services and use public infrastructure. Thus, entrepreneurs will pay for placing their services in the app after passing the verification.

We also reported, that «Diia» is planning to launch an online exam service for obtaining a driver’s license. This will allow you to pass the theoretical part of the exam without the need to visit the service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.