The modder ported Morrowind to Elden Ring — he previously created Halo maps for Dark Souls

The famous modder and YouTuber InfernoPlus explained the many-month break in his activity — he was creating The Elder Scrolls: Morrowind in Elden Ring.

The enthusiast published a video with the result of his work so far. In some places, you can see purple parallelograms instead of missing models, but it seems that most of the map is already in the game, and it really is about the whole island You can run with the map but the mod is currently “devoid of real gameplay”.

«Yes, this is a real mod that I have been creating for quite some time. The idea is that Morrowind is powered by the Elden Ring engine. It’s not finished yet, but I would bet that it’s almost halfway done at this point, although it can be quite difficult to estimate that in a project of this scale,» InfernoPlus says.

The world map is almost complete, and each region has its own weather and lighting. However, the lighting is not quite ready yet, and the effects are only halfway done. The dialogs are also partially working. Although all the dialogs are in the game, there are no scripted dialogs, so each NPC shows every possible topic. The modder also plans to add voice acting, but it will happen much later.

Initially, the modder planned to use the Dark Souls 1 engine, but found that it could not cope with the dense landscape of Morrowind. Then he tried to port this project to Dark Souls 3, where he barely met the world’s limitations. Porting the mod to Elden Ring was much easier, as the modding community for this game has advanced significantly in recent years.«Well Elden Ring — is simply much better game than Dark Souls 3»,” InfernoPlus believes.

Earlier, InfernoPlus added the iconic Halo weapon to Dark Souls: Remastered. Then it attracted attention with the release of many Halo maps for Dark Souls.

Sources: GamesRadar, DSOG