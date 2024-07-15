The most expensive acquisition in Google’s history — how much will the Israeli startup cost the company?

If the deal goes through, it will become the «most expensive» in Google’s history.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Google is in talks to acquire cybersecurity startup Wiz. The potential deal is estimated at a record $23 billion for the company.

Wiz was founded in Israel in 2020 (now headquartered in New York) and has been developing rapidly under the leadership of CEO Assaf Rappaport. The company received about $350 million in revenue in 2023 and works with 40% of Fortune 100 companies List of the 100 largest companies in the United States according to the American magazine «Fortune»., and in May planned to go public The first public sale of shares (or other securities) of a private company at an estimated $12 billion.

Neither Wiz nor Google has commented on the deal yet.

Wiz’s offerings allow executives and cybersecurity professionals to gain insight into a company’s full presence in the cloud (especially important for companies with significant computing resources). The company cooperates with Amazon and Oracle, among others.

As a reminder, last year Google acquired cybersecurity company Mandiant for $5.4 billion, but the Wiz deal could be the most expensive acquisition in the search giant’s history.

According to the Times, the «deal looks likely to go through, but it could fall through and risk a review by US regulators. Google is currently facing an unprecedented level of antitrust scrutiny, which could potentially hinder the deal: The Department of Justice has twice sued the company and anti-competitive practices were discussed last year at the meeting.

Earlier, CNBC reported that Google was negotiating acquisition of the software manufacturer Hubspot, but it appears that these plans have been postponed for now.