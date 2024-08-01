«The most powerful gaming smartphone»: Red Magic 9S Pro gets an overclocked chip, built-in fan, and a price starting at $650

Nubia has released the global version of the Red Magic 9S Pro, the world’s most powerful gaming smartphone, according to the manufacturer. The device has RGB backlighting and touch triggers on the side of the case.

The Nubia Red Magic 9S Pro gaming smartphone is equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1116×2480 pixels, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a 960 Hz sensor sampling rate. The maximum brightness is 1600 nits. The device is powered by the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version processor. This is an additionally overclocked modification of the chip, which makes Red Magic 9S Pro the world’s most powerful gaming smartphone. The CPU frequency is increased to 3.4 GHz, and the GPU frequency is increased to 1 GHz. The new device can have 12 or 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal UFS4.0 storage.

To remove heat from the overclocked processor, special materials in a 10-layer design and an internal ICE 13.5 Cooling System cooler with a Turbo Fan are used. This cooling system allows you to maintain optimal temperature during long gaming sessions. According to the manufacturer, it is able to reduce the temperature by up to 19.5°C.

The Nubia Red Magic 9S Pro uses a triple camera on the back. It includes sensors with a resolution of 50 megapixels, 50 megapixels and 2 megapixels. The main module is complemented by an optical image stabilization system. At the same time, the camera unit does not have a protrusion, which is typical for most modern flagship smartphones. The front camera is 16-megapixel.

Red Magic 9S Pro contains a two-cell battery that provides a total capacity of 6500 mAh. Fast charging with a power of 80 W is supported. The device has dimensions of 163.98×76.35×9.47 mm and weighs 229 g. The device runs under the REDMAGIC OS 9.5 operating system.

The Nubia Red Magic 9S Pro in the 12+256 GB memory configuration costs $650 / €650 / £580, and the price of the 16+512 GB version is $800 / €800 / £710.

