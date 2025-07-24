The movie «Artificial» about the OpenAI coup will get a «light» villain in the form of Elon Musk. Who will play him?

OpenAI’s adaptation of the scandal of Sam Altman’s dismissal and return will have two villains at once – Elon Musk and Ilya Sutskever, played by a Russian. This movie seems to put everything in its place perfectly.

The Amazon and MGM movie, which is called «Artificial» will explore the chaotic power struggle at OpenAI in 2023, when the company’s board removed Sam Altman from the position of CEO. Andrew Garfield will take on the lead role, Monica Barbaro will play CTO Mira Murati, and Yura Borisov of «Anora» will embody Ilya Sutskever (also a native of Russia).

Sutskever will be the main antagonist in the film, as he led the protest, while Elon Musk is given a «light» villain — minor «comic» character role with a total of five scenes. He is described as an «early investor in OpenAI who became a fierce» rival when he withdrew his funding because he refused to merge the startup with Tesla.

«Musk is more concerned about his glitchy Tesla self-driving car than the threat of artificial intelligence looming over him», — from the script for the movie «Artificial». In one of the scenes, Mira Murati also jokes: «Elon is not so bad when it comes to dictators».

The mask will be played by Ike Barinholtz, known for his roles in the sitcom «The Mindy Project», comedy «Sex and the City» and the recent Apple TV+ series «Movie Studio», for which he was nominated for «Emmy».

The screenplay for «Artificial» was written by American comedian and longtime «Saturday Night Live» writer Simon Rich, and directed by «Queer Eye» and «Rivals» creator Luca Guadagnino.

Production has already begun in Italy and is expected to be completed in August. It will be released in 2026.

