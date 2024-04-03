The movie «Joker: Folie à Deux» is rated R for scenes of «strong violence» and «full nudity»

R-rated movies are allowed for viewing by persons under the age of 17 only in the presence of a parent or legal guardian.

According to Variety, the musical that continues the story of 2019’s «Joker», was rated R for scenes of «strong violence», «strong language», and «brief full nudity». The original movie received a similar characterization — but with an additional note about «disturbing behavior».

Joaquin Phoenix reprises the role of Arthur Fleck, while Lady Gaga tries on the role of his girlfriend for the first time.

Harley Quinn has previously played Margot Robbie in such films as «Suicide Squad» (2016), «Birds of Prey» (2020) and «Suicide Squad: Mission Impossible» (2021). Gaga, who has been known for her roles in «A Star Is Born» and «The House of Gucci», will portray an «older version of the» villain and showcase her vocal abilities (as the film, as noted by director Todd Phillips, will be a musical).

The cast of the sequel also includes Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson and Zazie Beetz.

Earlier, it became known that Warner Bros. spent $200 million on «Joker 2» — this more than twice the budget of the first part. The first «Joker» grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office and topped the 2020 Oscars with 11 nominations. Phoenix received a statuette for Best Actor.

The movie «Joker: Folie à Deux» is due to be released in theaters on October 4, 2024. The official trailer is expected on April 9.

Poster