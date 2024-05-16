The new Apple iPad Pro on JerryRigEverything — quite sturdy, the weak point is near the USB

The record-slim Apple iPad Pro with OLED screen finally got into the hands of Zach from the YouTube channel JerryRigEverything. The vlogger answered a question that worries many people — is it easy to break a 5.1 mm thick tablet? His answer will appeal to Apple fans.

But let’s start with the display. The screen iPad Pro is quite hardy, with light scratches appearing at the 6 mark on the traditional JerryRigEverything tool hardness scale. The lightest scratches are smoothed out after using a wipe. The display also withstood prolonged use of a lighter without any noticeable marks or loss of functionality.

But it was quite difficult to break the iPad in landscape mode with your hands. The tablet bent but did not break. The screen first separated from the edges of the case in some places, and then got a small crack.

This durability is due to the flexible but sturdy internal insert that runs in the middle of the tablet. At the very least, the new iPad Pro is as sturdy as its thicker predecessors.

But the result of bending in portrait orientation is worse. The screen almost immediately cracked in the most fragile place — near the USB connector. The cavity inside the connector makes the structure less rigid. Zach suggested that another sturdy insert perpendicular to the previous one might have improved the result.