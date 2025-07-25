The new BYD Sealion 06 electric crossover — 605 km of range, 388 hp and a refrigerator for $21 thousand.

Chinese BYD has introduced a new mid-size electric crossover, the Sealion 06. The manufacturer has already immodestly characterized this new product as a «high-energy super crossover». Although this is an entry-level model with an affordable price, BYD promises that the new electric vehicle will not feel like a base model, but will offer a long range, fast charging, advanced technology, and advanced safety systems.

Characteristics of BYD Sealion 06

The new BYD Sealion 06 will be available as an electric vehicle (EV) and a plug-in hybrid (PHEV). Today we will talk about the all-electric version.

The Sealion 06 electric car is based on the 800-volt e-Platform 3.0 Evo architecture. The novelty was presented in three configurations with one or two electric motors. Two versions of the BYD Blade traction battery with a capacity of 65.28 or 78.72 kWh are used for power supply.

The rear-wheel-drive (RWD) version has one electric motor with an output of 227 hp (170 kW) or 241 hp (180 kW). With a standard 65.28 kWh battery, the car can travel up to 520 km on a single charge (CLTC cycle). With the larger 78.72 kWh battery, the range increases to 605 km.

The all-wheel drive (AWD) version combines a 241 hp rear engine with a 147 hp (110 kW) front engine. The total power output is 388 hp (290 kW), and the range with a larger battery is claimed to be up to 520 km.

The Sealion 06 is 4810 mm long, 1920 mm wide and 1675 mm high. For comparison, the car is slightly larger than the Tesla Model Y.

Equipment and interior

The interior of the BYD Sealion 06 offers an updated version of the proprietary DiLink 100 smart interface. The infotainment system has a 15.6-inch «floating» display, and a 26-inch projection screen is available for the driver. Among the non-standard features for the budget segment is a built-in refrigerator that can both cool and heat the contents.

Like most new BYD models, the crossover is equipped with a comprehensive driver assistance system God’s Eye C Intelligent Assisted Driving. It has 5 radars, 12 HD cameras, and 12 ultrasonic sensors. This allows you to implement more than 30 safety functions: from highway assistance to remote parking.

The price of the BYD Sealion 06 EV in China ranges from $21 thousand to $23 thousand, depending on the configuration of the power plant.

Source: electrek