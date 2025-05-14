The new champion: Phison E28 controller beats existing PCIe 5.0 SSDs in preliminary tests

In January of this year, Phison announced the PS5028-E28 PCIe 5.0 SSD controller. No drives are available yet, but the first tests demonstrate an advantage over the best SSDs of 2025.

Website Tom’s Hardware exclusively tested the PCIe 5.0 SSD on the Phison E28. Production drives based on it are expected later this year. The test compared the alleged engineering SSD to high-speed Acer Predator GM9000, Micron 4600, and Samsung 9100 Pro in PCMark 10, in Full System Drive mode. The test simulates everyday tasks, launching programs or games, and copying various files.

The site warns against taking the test without question, as it received its results «from a reliable source» and did not conduct the testing itself. PCMark 10 scores showed that the Phison E28 significantly outperformed the competition. The drive proved to be 18% faster than the Samsung 9100 Pro and Micron 4600, and outperformed the Predator GM9000 by 32%. The storage test evaluated the throughput of each SSD and the average access time.

The difference in sequential performance between the Samsung Presto and Phison E28 «controllers seems minimal on paper. The former is 2% faster in sequential reads, the latter — 8% faster in sequential writes. However, in terms of random read/write performance, the Phison E28 outperforms its competitor by 36% in reading and 15% in writing.

The PCMark 10 results show that the Phison E28 is faster than the Samsung Presto and Silicon Motion SM2508, which seem to have comparable performance. However, the results do not show that all drives on the SM2508 offer the same level of performance.