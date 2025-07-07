The new «Jurassic World» made Scarlett Johansson the highest-grossing actress in Hollywood

«Jurassic World: Resurgence» opened at the box office with an impressive $318 million, making Scarlett Johansson the highest-grossing actress in Hollywood.

This is the seventh film in the franchise and the third in a series of reboots, which takes place 5 years after the events of «Dominion» (the same one that was recognized as the most expensive movie in history).

«Jurassic World: Resurgence» is directed by Gareth Edwards from a screenplay by David Koepp, leaving behind franchise veterans Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and introducing an all-new cast: Zora (Scarlett Johansson), paleontologist Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and ship captain Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) embark on a dangerous journey to a remote island to retrieve dinosaur genetic material to create a cure.

For Johansson, this role has become a key one in her career, as in just one weekend, the box office of the new «Jurassic World» has earned her the title of the highest-grossing actress in Hollywood. According to The Numbers, the total gross of the films in which the actress has starred is currently is $14.8 billion — with more than half of that coming from just four films in the «Avengers» and «The First Avenger series: Confrontation», where Scarlet was played by Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow. It should be noted that Johansson leads only among women, while in the overall ranking he is behind his MCU colleagues Robert Downey Jr. and Samuel L. Jackson.

Despite this achievement, the acting work of Johansson and company in the new «Jurassic World» was not highly praised in reviews of specialized publications, moreover — the project was characterized as «a good movie is when the characters are silent». The rating on Rotten Tomatoes is currently as follows: 52% from critics and 72% from the audience which is not a failure for the series. The previous three films also had modest results in the ratings, but each grossed at least a billion dollars at the box office.

«Obviously, the bet was on a return to the roots — no experiments, all in the spirit of the adventures of the first films. However, this approach seems to be the path of least resistance. Everything here is so secondary and predictable that it would be more interesting to bet on this or that assumption than to actually watch», — with ITC reviews.

Meanwhile, «Formula 1» with Brad Pitt confirmed the title of the highest-grossing movie in Apple’s history out of $293 million globally — despite this, the question of breaking even remains open, given the $250 million budget. «Lilo and Stitch» is still on its way to a billion with $972.7 million in earnings, beating out the Minecraft movie adaptation, while «Elio» from Pixar hovered at $96.8 million after three weeks of screening — the cartoon, we recall, was marked by an anti-record debut for the studio and, as it turned out, had a rather problematic production with rewrites and reshoots to remove the queer character.

Source: Deadline, Comicbook