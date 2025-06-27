The new «Superman» was dressed in «swimming trunks» at the last minute — James Gunn had his doubts, but the actor insisted

The «Superman» costume is the subject of eternal debate — from the «S» logo, boots and cape to the red speedo. In the previous films, Henry Cavill deliberately abandoned this element, while his successor chose a different path, causing fan dissatisfaction.

Interestingly, the director of the new «Superman», James Gunn, as well as the entire film crew, doubted whether to return the red trunks to the Man of Steel until the very end. In an interview with the Brazilian publication Omelete (via Games Radar) costume designer Judianna Makowski says that this moment was discussed every day, and the decision to wear them was actually made on the last night before filming began. In this regard, Makowski was on the «team of the» underpants and had one of the key voices.

«There were many people who did not want to return the trunks, and many people who were in favor of them. James himself was very ambivalent. And I have to say, I refused to give up,» Makowski said.

Moreover, the lead actor, David Corensworth, also wanted the trunks to become part of Superman’s costume.

According to Korensworth, this way children will be less afraid of the character, because the alien in this image looks more like a wrestler.

«I was on the anti-swim team for a long time. For a very long time,», — Gunn said in an interview last year Collider. «We tried on different versions, tested with and without them. And one of the things that David told me afterwards was that Superman doesn’t want children to be afraid of him. He is an alien. He shoots beams from his eyes, he can blow up a truck. He is incredibly powerful, but he wants to be a symbol of hope and positivity. So he dresses up like a professional wrestler so that people are not afraid of him. And I thought that really got me».

Meanwhile, yesterday leaked first reactions to the new «Superman»who described the film as visually appealing, praising Korenswet’s acting and chemistry with Rachel Brosnahan. Previously, there were rumors that the production of the movie was not going so well: DC allegedly changed editors after the test screenings, removed 25 minutes of material and «comedy tone».

«Superman» will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on July 11 and will be the first major film project in the updated DC Universe under the leadership of Gunn-Saffron. In addition to Corensworth (Clark Kent and Superman) and Brosnahan (Lois Lane), the cast includes Nicholas Hoult (the villain Lex Luthor), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Sarah Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Edi Gategi (Mr. Terrific), Nathan Fillion (Green Lantern), and Anthony Kerrigan (Metamorpho). Also in the movie Christopher Reeve’s son will be born, who played Clark Kent in 1978, as a TV reporter, and we’ll probably see a cameo by the new Supergirl inperformed by stars «House of Dragon» Millie Alcock.