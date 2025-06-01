The new trailer for season 3 of Squid Game is a miniseries with the previous one

In the short trailer for the new season of «Squid Game», we can see the return of Player 456 (Lee Jong-jae) and the terrifying robot doll, as well as two deadly games.

The third season will conclude the most popular series in Netflix’s history. The new trailer promises a dramatic ending, but in fact keeps the intrigue alive by revealing very little. On the stage of Netflix Tudum, Lee Jong-jae said that the third season of «will shock the world for the last time.

According to Netflix’s synopsis, the third season, which begins after the traditional cliffhanger of the previous one, will show Song Gi Hoon, also known as the 456 Player of «at the bottom of».

«Gi Hong, also known as player 456, is in the most difficult position. But the Squid Game doesn’t stop for anyone, so Gee Hong will have to make important decisions in the face of overwhelming despair».

The new trailer is a continuation of the previous onewhich gives a glimpse of the next game and hints that the main character survived the elimination in the second season.

«In the third season, I wanted to introduce games that could really show the deepest aspects of human nature, because the series itself is reaching its climax. I wanted very intense games to bring out the deepest aspects of human nature,» creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said earlier.

In addition to Gi-hoon and the Frontman, the final season will feature the return of detective Hwang Jun-ho, who was looking for his brother and is now trying to help Player 456, YouTuber Lee Myung-gi, transgender woman Cho Hyun-joo, and a son and mother couple. The third season will be released on Netflix on June 27.

Source: GamesRadar