The next game by the creators of Baldur’s Gate 3 is codenamed «Excalibur» and Sven Winke doesn’t know «what the hell it is»

The new project by Larian, the creators of Baldur’s Gate 3, is codenamed «Excalibur». Studio head Sven Winke says he’s still trying to figure out «what the hell is».

In a recent interview GamePressure Winke confirmed that the «code name for the mysterious new project is «Excalibur». The word appeared on the screen during his speech at the Digital Dragons conference earlier this month. However, when asked to provide a little more information about the project, Winke said that «to be honest, we’re still trying to figure out what the hell» is. This becomes a little clearer after another statement: «We have ideas. We have a lot of little fragments of».

When asked if «Excalibur» could be related to a series of Divinity gamesWinke wasn’t ready to answer, but instead said: «If someone from Larian tells you now that this is what the game will be like, it will be a lie. They don’t know because we’re trying to do a lot of things. We have ideas, but we are an iterative company. We are trying something».

These comments echo what Winke said several times last year: even if he tells us what Larian is working on next, it could be outdated within days. Baldur’s Gate 3 la released last summer and was a huge commercial success with critics, but it wasn’t until January that Winke said that «had finally figured out» the first act of his next project.