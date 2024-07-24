The next part of Cyberpunk 2077 is focused on photo-realistic graphics

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most controversial releases of recent years. Announced in 2012, it was released only in 2020 and had many bugs at the beginning. However, CDPR later corrected the situation and offered the 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty DLC. In the future, the company plans to raise the bar even higher and implement photorealistic graphics.

Although Cyberpunk 2077 is not new, it still looks impressive. However, instead of photo-realism, it uses a slightly different approach to visuals. However, with the addition of ray tracing and various mods, it is getting closer to photorealism.

CDPR has posted a new job opening for a Senior Environmental Artist. The job description states that this person will be responsible for providing the Orion project with high quality and photorealistic graphics using a variety of tools.

This also coincides with previous rumors that the studio wants the sequel to be more cinematic. It was stated that the game will combine a movie with a game, which is starting to become a trend in the industry. Not so long ago Hellblade 2 demonstrated the potential of photorealism.

It is also important to note that Project Orion is currently at the conceptual stage. Therefore, it is likely that the game will run on more powerful hardware of a completely new generation, which will allow to produce a photo-realistic image.

CDPR also assured fans that they will not repeat the mistakes of Cyberpunk 2077 in the sequel.

Source: tech4gamers