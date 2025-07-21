The NFT market suddenly came to life and showed an increase of 182%

The market for non-fungible tokens (or NFTs) hit rock bottom and has hardly risen since 2022. But since July 20 of this year, something has been actively stirring at the depths. The total NFT trading volume exceeded $48 million in the last 24 hours, which means an increase of 182%. And the market capitalization has reached $6.71 billion (+22.9%).

Ethereum ($36.1 million), Bitcoin ($3.2 million), and Solana ($2.7 million) had the highest activity. Moreover, Ethereum owes its growth mainly to the Pudgy Penguins and CryptoPunks.

One of the reasons for the growth of NFT sales was the increase in the value of ETH. Even experts do not dare to say whether this is a temporary trend or a long-term one.