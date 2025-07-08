Actor Cosmo Jarvis dropped out of the cast of Christopher Nolan’s «Odyssey» due to a scheduling conflict. And that would have been fine, but instead of the film adaptation of Homer’s epic poem, he chose to work on the film «Young Stalin».

Instead character Jarvis in «The Odyssey» (the role has not yet been revealed) will be played by «Prometheus» and «Brooklyn Cops» star Logan Marshall-Green.

Logan Marshall-Green has been cast in Christopher Nolan’s #TheOdyssey He’s taking over Cosmo Jarvis’ role — who dropped out due to scheduling conflicts pic.twitter.com/P8F10wJQWT — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 7, 2025

«Odyssey» will tell the story of the eponymous king of Ithaca’s dangerous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. The main role Matt Damon took over son of Odysseus Telemachus, was played by Tom Holland, his girlfriend Zendaya will appear as Athena, and Charlize Theron will appear as the witch goddess Circe. The rest of the roles have not been revealed, but given the on leaked footage and teasers Jon Bernthal is likely to be Menelaus, Lupita Nyong’o is his wife Helen, and Anne Hathaway is likely to be Penelope. Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, and Mia Gott are also expected to appear in the cast.

Shooting «Odyssey» now ongoing in Scotland, after which they will move to Ireland and finally to London (previously the team worked in Morocco, Greece, and Italy). The screening should become the most expensive project in Nolan’s career, with a budget of $250 million, as well as the first-ever feature film to completely filmed on IMAX film cameras. Release — July 17, 2026.

As for Cosmo Jarvis, it is generally understandable given the choice between a minor and a major role, but Hollywood’s love for Russians is becoming increasingly strained. In parallel with «Young Stalin», the film «The Wizard of the Kremlin» with Jude Law as Putin, when Ukrainians still did not depart from «Thunderbirds» with Russian superheroes and a post-credits scene that offered to christen the new «Avengers» as AvengerZ, as well as victories for «Anora» at this year’s «Oscars».

Earlier, Jarvis embodied the role of John Blackthorne in the new version of «Shogun», which became an undisputed hit in 2024, winning several prestigious awards, four «Golden Globes» and a record 18 awards at «Emmy-2024» including. The series is officially renewed for a second season, the script has been completed, and filming is scheduled for the fall.

Source: Deadline