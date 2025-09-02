The Office showrunner explains why only Oscar was brought back to The Paper series

Oscar Nunez became the only “Office” actor to reprised his role in the spinoff under the name “The Paper” — 12 years after the release of the “original” series.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter Greg Daniels, the showrunner of the American “The Office”, explained that Oscar was the character who did not receive a decent ending and had “great potential for several stories” about the favorite accountant “Dunder Mifflin”.

“If you look at the finale of The Office, a lot of the characters have an ending and they mostly moved in different directions when they left Dunder Mifflin. Oscar was basically the same as he was at the beginning. So bringing him back makes sense,” Daniels says.

“Oscar is just really funny, and I love him,»” added Gazeta co-showrunner Michael Koman. “He works great because he fits into almost any ensemble. He makes the show funnier.”.

The Paper tells the story of a decaying Ohio newspaper that shares an office with a toilet paper company and gets a new editor-in-chief, Ned Sampson (Donal Gleeson), whose main goal is to bring the staff back together and restore the Toledo Truth Teller to its former glory. Last month we saw the first trailerwhere Oscar, who now works as an editorial accountant, was not too happy to see the same group of documentary filmmakers.

The rest of the cast includes Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frey, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key. However, if there were initially hopes for cameos by The Office stars Steve Carell (Michael), John Krazinski (Jim) or Dwight (Rainn Wilson), the showrunners finally dispelled them:

“Most of the actors have gotten their stories to the end, and I don’t think they’re going to want to revisit the characters just to appear in another show. It was very important for me to create a series that could stand on its own, make a name for itself and not need to invite stars from the old one,” Daniels added.

The Paper will debut at Peacock in two days, on September 4 — with 10 episodes at once.